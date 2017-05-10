Brian Fallow: Retired and renting - i...

Brian Fallow: Retired and renting - is this our future?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

One of the assumptions underpinning the level of New Zealand Superannuation payments is that by the time people retire, they will at least own the roof over their heads. Statistics New Zealand's latest household labour force survey found that in the March quarter, 118,000 of the 678,000 people aged 65-plus did not live in a dwelling they owned, or one held in a family trust.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar '17 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar '17 Maeakafa 561
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,075 • Total comments across all topics: 280,971,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC