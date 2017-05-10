Brian Fallow: Retired and renting - is this our future?

One of the assumptions underpinning the level of New Zealand Superannuation payments is that by the time people retire, they will at least own the roof over their heads. Statistics New Zealand's latest household labour force survey found that in the March quarter, 118,000 of the 678,000 people aged 65-plus did not live in a dwelling they owned, or one held in a family trust.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.