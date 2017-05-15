Been Tripped Up: Wicked Travel goes bust, owing $1.5m

Been Tripped Up: Wicked Travel goes b...

A TRAVEL agency known for its aggressive sales techniques has gone bust, leaving holiday-makers thousands of dollars out of pocket. Wicked Travel has been placed into administration, owing about $1.5 million to suppliers, customers and staff, according to liquidator Laurie Fitzgerald of William Buck Chartered Accountants.

