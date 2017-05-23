Australia's Mining Bust Town Reawakens

Port Hedland , a shipping hub for the Pilbara iron ore region in Western Australia, saw house prices collapse nearly 70 percent in the past four years as workers lost their jobs and left amid the end of a resources investment boom. But prices there have reached a bottom and are now even rising.

Chicago, IL

