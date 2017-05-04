Australian who killed eight children avoids charges

Australian who killed eight children ...

An Australian mother who killed seven of her children and a niece in a brutal case that shocked the country will not stand trial after being deemed of "unsound mind", a court has ruled. The bodies of the youngsters, aged between two and 14, were found stabbed to death at a home in the northern city of Cairns in December 2014.



