Australian politician knocks himself unconscious laughing at 'Veep'
CANBERRA, Australia - An Australian lawmaker said Friday he was stunned that he had grabbed the attention of stars of the U.S. television series "Veep" by laughing so hard at an episode of the political satire that he choked on his sushi and knocked himself unconscious on a kitchen bench. Graham Perrett was left with three stitches under a blackened left eye and surgical glue on his split nose after the mishap while relaxing in front of the TV at his home in the east coast city of Brisbane on Sunday evening.
