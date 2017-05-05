Australian politician knocks himself ...

Australian politician knocks himself unconscious laughing at 'Veep'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The London Free Press

CANBERRA, Australia - An Australian lawmaker said Friday he was stunned that he had grabbed the attention of stars of the U.S. television series "Veep" by laughing so hard at an episode of the political satire that he choked on his sushi and knocked himself unconscious on a kitchen bench. Graham Perrett was left with three stitches under a blackened left eye and surgical glue on his split nose after the mishap while relaxing in front of the TV at his home in the east coast city of Brisbane on Sunday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar '17 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar '17 Maeakafa 561
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,158 • Total comments across all topics: 280,825,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC