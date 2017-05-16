Australia unveils massive new shipbui...

Australia unveils massive new shipbuilding plan

Australia revealed details of a massive shipbuilding strategy Tuesday, its largest peacetime naval investment, with plans to construct dozens of new submarines and frigates to shore up its defense capabilities. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the Aus$89 billion package - first flagged in 2015 to replace its ageing fleets - would boost local industry, with up to 5,000 jobs created in shipbuilding directly and double that in the supply chain.

