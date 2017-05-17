Australia looks overseas for help in developing isolated north
Australia will host diplomats from China, Britain, and dozens of other countries in its tropical north from Sunday, as part of an effort to drum up investment and broaden the economic base of the sparsely populated region. Far North Queensland extends 340,000 square kilometers and boasts extensive coastline, tropical forests, rich agricultural land and mineral resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|31
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr 21
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar '17
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Maeakafa
|561
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC