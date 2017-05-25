Aussie Rich List - " where are the Kiwis?
Mineral Resources co-founder Chris Ellison's worth 3.8 times the total value of the NBR 2016 Rich List Among the impressive riches amassed in the Australian Financial Review 's Rich List 2017, a few New Zealanders or New Zealand interests stand out. The 2017 list has 200 entries, with a spectrum of earnings ranging from $A12.59 billion for investor Anthony Pratt to $A342 million for exchange broker Owen Kerr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBR Newsroom.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr '17
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|31
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr '17
|WILL Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC