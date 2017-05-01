Aspiring model to drug accused
Australian Cassie Sainsbury after being arrested with 5.8 kilograms of cocaine in her suitcase, at the El Dorado International Airport in Bogota. IN COLOMBIA, the name Cassie Sainsbury doesn't seem to resonate, despite the 22-year-old making major news headlines across Australia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|31
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr 21
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar '17
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Maeakafa
|561
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC