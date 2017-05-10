Armed robbery charges dismissed against Heamani Lopeti
Heamani Lopeti who was charged with armed robbery using a pistol at a Chinese store in Longlongo on March 25, 2016 got off the charges after identification evidence was rejected in the courts. The Judge expressed concern over Tonga Police's failure to adopt proper identification procedure.
