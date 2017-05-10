Airline CEO attacked with cream pie

Airline CEO attacked with cream pie

Alan Joyce, the CEO of Australian carrier Qantas, found himself in the firing line on Tuesday, getting a cream pie rubbed in his face at a business event. Joyce had just started delivering a speech on stage at the Hyatt Regency hotel in the city of Perth when a man wearing a suit walked up behind him and delivered the messy blow.

Chicago, IL

