AFLW star Erin Phillips retires from WNBA, keeps Australian Opals door open
Dual sports star Erin Phillips will turn more of her attention to her AFLW career but remain available for the Australian Opals after announcing her retirement from the WNBA. Phillips announced her retirement on Sunday after being waived by the Dallas Wings on May 10 .
