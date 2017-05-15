17 shot dead in PNG prison breakout

17 shot dead in PNG prison breakout

Prison officers have shot and killed 17 men who escaped from a jail near Papua New Guinea's second-largest city, Lae. "A good number were arrested by police last year for mainly armed robberies, car thefts, break and enter and stealing."

