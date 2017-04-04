Work visa scam ripped off Filipino mi...

Work visa scam ripped off Filipino migrants: NZ officials

Read more: Manila Bulletin

New Zealand immigration officials admitted Tuesday that they had only touched the surface of an elaborate immigration scam that ripped of migrant Filipino workers. Loraine Jayme, a dual Filipino-New Zealand national, had pleaded guilty to 284 charges involving multiple fraudulent work visa applications submitted by Filipinos seeking work in the New Zealand dairy industry, said the government's Immigration New Zealand agency.

Chicago, IL

