Woman hid in dog kennel after partner bashed her, then died from her injuries
An Australian woman hid in a dog kennel for an hour after being bashed by her partner, four days before she died from the injuries, a court has been told. Justin Turner, 32, pleaded guilty on Friday in the Supreme Court in Warrnambool, Victoria, to the manslaughter of his partner Kylie Cay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|31
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr 21
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar '17
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Maeakafa
|561
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC