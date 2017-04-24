Woman hid in dog kennel after partner...

Woman hid in dog kennel after partner bashed her, then died from her injuries

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

An Australian woman hid in a dog kennel for an hour after being bashed by her partner, four days before she died from the injuries, a court has been told. Justin Turner, 32, pleaded guilty on Friday in the Supreme Court in Warrnambool, Victoria, to the manslaughter of his partner Kylie Cay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr 1 CORRELATION 1
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar '17 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar '17 Maeakafa 561
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,506 • Total comments across all topics: 280,660,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC