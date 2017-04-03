Woman arrested after 4.6kg of cocaine found in her bags
A Brazilian woman is spending her 29th birthday in prison after trying to smuggle 4.6kg of cocaine into New Zealand. The woman, who turns 29 today, will be spending her birthday in prison and is due to appear in Manukau District Court on Friday.
