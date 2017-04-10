What you need to know: How Cyclone Cook will impact each region
New Zealanders are preparing for the worst, as Cyclone Cook moves toward the country to batter areas already struggling in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie. Severe weather warnings are in place for most of the North Island, and hundreds of millimetres of rain is expected in the Bay of Plenty.
