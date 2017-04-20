Watching grass grow is dull but profi...

Watching grass grow is dull but profitable

Read more: The Age

An Australian agricultural technology firm has developed a program that enables graziers to better assess the productivity of their pasture, using a mobile phone while standing in the paddock. Maia Technology launched its online grazing management tool called MaiaGrazing at the University of New England's SMART Farm at Armidale in NSW on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

