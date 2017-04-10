Violence flares at Australian refugee facility in PNG
Violence has flared at an Australian asylum-seeker detention center in Papua New Guinea , and shots were fired when local people tried to break into the center after an argument got out of hand, media and a rights group reported on Saturday. There were no reports of serious injuries at the center on Manus island but the trouble is likely to add to pressure on Australia from rights groups and the United Nations to close it and another center in Nauru, criticized over poor conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar 26
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|Mar 25
|Maeakafa
|561
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb '17
|Trump your President
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC