Violence flares at Australian refugee facility in PNG

Violence has flared at an Australian asylum-seeker detention center in Papua New Guinea , and shots were fired when local people tried to break into the center after an argument got out of hand, media and a rights group reported on Saturday. There were no reports of serious injuries at the center on Manus island but the trouble is likely to add to pressure on Australia from rights groups and the United Nations to close it and another center in Nauru, criticized over poor conditions.

