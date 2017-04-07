Vale Sir Peter Lawler: "a colossus in...

Vale Sir Peter Lawler: "a colossus in his time'' but also a loving and kind family man

The congregation at St Christopher's Cathedral in Manuka was on Friday let into the private world of one of the nation's most distinguished public servants as the humble beginnings and character-building times of Sir Peter Lawler were laid bare. The man who would go on to work under 10 prime ministers from John Curtin to Bob Hawke was raised in the little South Coast town of Wandella where he rode a horse to school and hunted rabbits barefoot, his son John said in the eulogy.

