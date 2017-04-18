US will honour refugee deal Trump dub...

US will honour refugee deal Trump dubbed - dumb', Pence tells Australia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Wandsworth Guardian

US vice president Mike Pence has said America will honour a refugee resettlement deal with Australia that Donald Trump once described as "dumb". Mr Pence told reporters he had reassured Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull that the US would hold up its share of the agreement struck by the Obama administration, even if the US did not "admire" the deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wandsworth Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... 4 hr Retribution 5
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Fri WILL Dockery 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr 1 CORRELATION 1
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar 26 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar 25 Maeakafa 561
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... Mar '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,495,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC