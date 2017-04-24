US President Donald Trump's tax refor...

US President Donald Trump's tax reform plan could cause US-Australia revenue disputes

US President Donald Trump has confirmed he wants to cut the corporate tax rate to 15 per cent, but overnight investors largely shrugged off the news because of the lack of detail.The one-page document released overnight by US Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin and Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn lists aspirational tax reform goals but is by no means a plan which can be evaluated in a meaningful way, says Chartered Accountants tax leader Michael Croker. Rallies demand Trump's tax returns Thousands of chanting protesters took to the streets in cities across the US, demanding that President Donald Trump release his tax returns.

Chicago, IL


