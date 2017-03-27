Two Australian states hit by sting in Cyclone Debbie's tail
Tens of thousands of Australians were stranded by floodwaters yesterday following the powerful cyclone which earlier swept along the country's east coast, cutting roads, destroying bridges and leaving several people missing. The disaster zone from ex-Cyclone Debbie stretched 970km from Queensland's resort islands and Gold Coast to the farmlands of New South Wales, with more than 100,000 homes without power.
