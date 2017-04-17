TK Maxx set to arrive on our shores
In welcome news for seasoned bargain hunters, the latest instalment in the juggernaut that is overseas fashion retailers setting up shop downunder, is the arrival of North American discount retailer TK Maxx. The "off-price" retailer plans to set up 35 stores in the eastern states.
