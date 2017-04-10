Tim Minchin: It's absurd to question the power of theatre to tell important political stories
Comedian and musician Tim Minchin said it is "absurd" to question the power of artists to provide political and social comment. The Australian star said all forms of art play a crucial role in sharing stories, no matter what the subject matter is.
