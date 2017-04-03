Thousands evacuated in New Zealand amid Cyclone Debbie floods

A landslide caused by rains from Cyclone Debbie is shoveled off the main road between Napier and Taupo on New Zealand's North Island, April 5, 2017. SNPA/Sarah Lord/via New Zealand Defence Force personnel load sandbags as they prepare for floodwaters in the wake of Cyclone Debbie in Whanganui, New Zealand, April 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.