The long wait to return home continues for residents of flood-ravaged Edgecumbe
Five home owners in Edgecumbe were allowed to return home yesterday - but the wait for hundreds of others in the flood-battered town is set to go on for some time yet. People living at five addresses in East Bank Rd were able to go home after water was connected to their houses.
