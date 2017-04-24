The immigration debate: Please leave ...

The immigration debate: Please leave your logic at the border

It probably took Labour all the restraint it could muster to wait a full 90 minutes to react to the latest data, showing a net 71,900 had come into the country and a total of 129,500 "migrant arrivals" on these shores in the last 12 months. Leader Andrew Little has reiterated Labour's plan to cut migration numbers by "tens of thousands" but refused to name a figure.

