Tesla launches New Zealand's first supercharge site in Hamilton

Read more: Southland Times

The Base in Te Rapa, Hamilton, is home to the first Tesla supercharger in New Zealand and had their grand opening. It's a futuristic idea that feels like it could become a reality as Tesla's first Supercharger station launches in Hamilton.

