Teen's mother, brother killed in NSW crash as father dies in Queensland floods

A teenage boy whose mother and brother were killed in a car crash on Australia's NSW South Coast last week has been delivered another crushing blow: the body of his father has been found in a creek in the aftermath of Queensland's devastating floods. Shanon Heidemann, 17, and his extended family had been searching for his missing father, 50-year-old David Heidemann, who disappeared in floodwaters west of Gympie , when he learned that his mother, brother and sister had been involved in a horrific crash on the Princes Highway at Berry.

