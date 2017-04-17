Teenage girl dies after shark attack ...

Teenage girl dies after shark attack in Australia

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The 17-year-old is believed to have been unconscious when she was pulled from the water - after the attack occurred at Kelp Beds, approximately three kilometres east of Wylie Bay, Esperance. Esperance Police together with St John's Ambulance and Esperance Marine Rescue, rushed to the scene where they treated the young girl on the beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr 1 CORRELATION 1
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar 26 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar 25 Maeakafa 561
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... Mar '17 Solarman 1
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb '17 Trump your President 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,790 • Total comments across all topics: 280,372,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC