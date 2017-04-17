Teenage girl dies after shark attack in Australia
The 17-year-old is believed to have been unconscious when she was pulled from the water - after the attack occurred at Kelp Beds, approximately three kilometres east of Wylie Bay, Esperance. Esperance Police together with St John's Ambulance and Esperance Marine Rescue, rushed to the scene where they treated the young girl on the beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar 26
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|Mar 25
|Maeakafa
|561
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb '17
|Trump your President
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC