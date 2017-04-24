Teen charged with murder after allege...

Teen charged with murder after allegedly beating her war veteran grandfather to death on Anzac Day

A teenager allegedly bashed her grandfather to death with a frying pan after he criticised her mother's parenting skills on Anzac Day. Tayla Perkin, 18, is accused of bludgeoned her war veteran grandfather Lyall Ellis, 89, after a verbal argument turned physical in his Esperance home in Western Australia.

Chicago, IL

