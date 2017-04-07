Sympathy but no action on Wa GST: Morrison
Treasurer Scott Morrison insists Western Australia's low share of the GST carve- up is not his doing, saying he understands the state's frustration but will not intervene. The latest distribution by the Commonwealth Grants Commission revealed WA would get only 34.4 cents in the dollar in 2017/18, up from a record low of 30 cents.
