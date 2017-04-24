Study: Pacific youth more at risk of suicide than any other group
A study of Pacific suicide deaths over a 17-year period found boys aged between 12 and 18 were most at risk. The University of Auckland study, published on Friday in the New Zealand Medical Journal , also found young people between the ages of 12 and 18 years had the highest rates of suicide across Pacific ethnic groups.
Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
