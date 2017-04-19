Small drop in Oil Search's output
Oil Search has reaffirmed its full year production guidance despite output dropping two per cent in the first quarter of 2017. The Papua New Guinea-focused oil and gas producer said the PNG LNG project posted a strong performance, but this was offset by lower output from its mature oil fields.
