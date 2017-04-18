Shot sea lion suffers 'slow and painf...

Shot sea lion suffers 'slow and painful death' on Catlins beach

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The sea lion came ashore at Jacks Bay over the Easter holiday period and made his way to the dunes. "We are fortunate that members of the Jacks Bay community reported the animal to DOC and, while we were not able to save it, a vet was available and supervised a necropsy, which showed that the sea lion had been shot causing a haemorrhage in its lungs," DOC Murihiku acting operations manager Chris Bowen said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 4 hr WILL Dockery 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr 1 CORRELATION 1
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar 26 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar 25 Maeakafa 561
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... Mar '17 Solarman 1
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,634 • Total comments across all topics: 280,448,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC