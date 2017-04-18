Shot sea lion suffers 'slow and painful death' on Catlins beach
The sea lion came ashore at Jacks Bay over the Easter holiday period and made his way to the dunes. "We are fortunate that members of the Jacks Bay community reported the animal to DOC and, while we were not able to save it, a vet was available and supervised a necropsy, which showed that the sea lion had been shot causing a haemorrhage in its lungs," DOC Murihiku acting operations manager Chris Bowen said.
