Shearing contest proves a winner

Hosting the World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in February has proved to be a multimillion-dollar economic boon for Southland. A report, commissioned by the event organisers and undertaken by Venture Southland, showed an economic impact on the region's economy of between $6.78million and $7.48million.

Chicago, IL

