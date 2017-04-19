Shark deterrent inquiry to be held after latest fatal attack in WA
A Senate committee inquiry into the efficacy and regulation of shark deterrent measures will be held in Perth, coinciding with the reignited debate on sharks after a teenage girl died in a fatal attack in the state's south. West Australian Minister for Fisheries Dave Kelly will speak at the public hearing on Thursday, as well as the director of research of the Department of Fisheries.
