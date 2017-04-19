Shark deterrent inquiry to be held af...

Shark deterrent inquiry to be held after latest fatal attack in WA

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

A Senate committee inquiry into the efficacy and regulation of shark deterrent measures will be held in Perth, coinciding with the reignited debate on sharks after a teenage girl died in a fatal attack in the state's south. West Australian Minister for Fisheries Dave Kelly will speak at the public hearing on Thursday, as well as the director of research of the Department of Fisheries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr 1 CORRELATION 1
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar 26 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar 25 Maeakafa 561
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... Mar '17 Solarman 1
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb '17 Trump your President 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,406 • Total comments across all topics: 280,431,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC