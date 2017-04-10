Rugby coach facing 81 child sex charges

Rugby coach facing 81 child sex charges

The man appeared in the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the raft of charges which includes sexual connection, attempted sexual connection, indecent assault, and inducing a child to commit an indecent act. The man initially appeared in the Manukau District Court in September facing on a charge of indecent assault following allegations of sexual misconduct with at least one young child.

Chicago, IL

