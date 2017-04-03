RPT-After Cyclone Debbie, China repla...

RPT-After Cyclone Debbie, China replaces Australian coal with U.S. cargoes

SINGAPORE, April 4 China, the world's biggest coking coal importer, is scrambling to cover Australian supply disruptions after Cyclone Debbie knocked out mines and rails by turning to an unusual source: the United States. Debbie, which hit Australia's Queensland state last week, caused the evacuation of several mines and damaged coal trains supplying export terminals, triggering two miners - Yancoal Australia and QCoal - to declare force majeure on its deliveries.

