Road Warrior, Not So Fast: 12-Year-Old Australian Drives 800 Miles Solo
The 12-year-old boy who Australian police say drove some 800 miles solo likely traveled down roads like this one near the remote town of Broken Hill in New South Wales. franchise, a 12-year-old boy was on a coast-to-coast trip, from his home in Kendall in New South Wales all the way to Perth on the continent's western side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Mon
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|31
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr 21
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar 26
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Maeakafa
|561
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC