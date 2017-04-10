Revealing the secrets of one of Australia's worst online trolls

Extremist and online troll Nathan Sykes and chairman of the Australia First party, Jim Saleam attending Melbourne Magistrates Court in March, 2017, to support Christopher Shortis, who faced charges over a mock beheading to protest against the Bendigo mosque. In a ramshackle inner Sydney boarding house, surrounded by his collection of Adolf Hitler dolls, a 48-year-old unemployed neo-Nazi plies his trade as one of Australia's most aggressive online trolls.

