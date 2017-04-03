Red Cross Launches Appeal to Support ...

Red Cross Launches Appeal to Support Flood-Affected

Yesterday

New Zealand Red Cross has launched an appeal to support people affected by severe flooding in the Bay of Plenty. Thousands of people have been evacuated in the Bay of Plenty after the tail-end of ex-cyclone Debbie swept across the North Island, causing widespread flooding.

Chicago, IL

