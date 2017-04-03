Red Cross Launches Appeal to Support Flood-Affected
New Zealand Red Cross has launched an appeal to support people affected by severe flooding in the Bay of Plenty. Thousands of people have been evacuated in the Bay of Plenty after the tail-end of ex-cyclone Debbie swept across the North Island, causing widespread flooding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar 26
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|Mar 25
|Maeakafa
|561
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|1
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar 11
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb '17
|Trump your President
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC