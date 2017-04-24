Qld Premier admits: 'I'm at breaking ...

Qld Premier admits: 'I'm at breaking point'

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

RELATIONS between the Prime Minister and the Queensland Premier have hit rock bottom as the pair prepare to cross paths in Townsville after a bitter and very public slanging match. The war of words was sparked when Annastacia Palaszczuk branded Mr Turnbull an arrogant and disrespectful leader in an interview with The Sunday Mail , before claiming she was at "breaking point" and fed up with his lack of leadership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr 1 CORRELATION 1
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar '17 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar '17 Maeakafa 561
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,920 • Total comments across all topics: 280,679,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC