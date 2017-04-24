Qld Premier admits: 'I'm at breaking point'

RELATIONS between the Prime Minister and the Queensland Premier have hit rock bottom as the pair prepare to cross paths in Townsville after a bitter and very public slanging match. The war of words was sparked when Annastacia Palaszczuk branded Mr Turnbull an arrogant and disrespectful leader in an interview with The Sunday Mail , before claiming she was at "breaking point" and fed up with his lack of leadership.

