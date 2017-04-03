Q&A: What is a one in 500-year flood, and does that really apply to Edgecumbe?
Edgecumbe's flood has been identified as the greatest flood on record - but is it truly "a 500-year flood", as has been suggested? Bay of Plenty Regional Council made the claim after the Rangitaiki River burst through stopbanks designed for a one-in-100 year flood event, gushing into hundreds of homes and forcing 1600 people to evacuate. Though the weather has cleared, houses remain sodden and filled with mud, and some will be condemned due to structural damage.
