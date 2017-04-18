'Proximity and visibility': Scholarship winning essay...
OVER THE MOON: Medical student Amelia Smart has won this year's Bega Cheese Rural Clinical Placement Scholarship. Picture: Alasdair McDonald A recent conversation at the regional hospital inspired the theme of this year's Bega Cheese Rural Clinical Placement Scholarship winning essay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thursday Magnet.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar 26
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|Mar 25
|Maeakafa
|561
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb '17
|Trump your President
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC