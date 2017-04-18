Proper local takes over popular local...

Proper local takes over popular local after changing of the guard at Kings Arms

Read more: Hemel Online

Regulars at The Kings Arms in Berkhamsted are going to be missing the familiar face of pub general manager, George Tompkins, who is moving to a new position within the Oakman Inns & Restaurants group. However, ably stepping into George's shoes is Aaron Kibble, who has lived and worked in the area for most of his life - actually making him a local for the popular 'local'.

Chicago, IL

