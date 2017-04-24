Police stop 12-year-old boy from driv...

Police stop 12-year-old boy from driving across Australia

Yesterday Read more: Bangkok Post

Outback police have arrested a 12-year-old boy who was almost a third of his way toward driving solo across Australia. The unlicensed boy had driven more than 1,300km from his home in Kendall on the east coast when he was stopped by traffic police on Saturday on the Barrier Highway near the remote mining town of Broken Hill.

Chicago, IL

