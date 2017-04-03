PM doubts Assad can continue in Syria

PM doubts Assad can continue in Syria

Malcolm Turnbull doubts whether Syria's leader can be a part of a peaceful end to the war. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has cast doubt on whether Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad can be part of a peaceful solution to the six-year civil war.

Chicago, IL

