Phil&teds plug gap in seat hire market left by children's charity Plunket

23 hrs ago

A Wellington baby product business is launching a car seat rental programme to help plug the gap left by Plunket. Phil&teds - a company headquartered in Newtown - will introduce the nationwide service on Monday.

